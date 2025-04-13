NFC Notes: Dave Canales, Michael Penix, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

In a draft class where many think the talent level remains pretty consistent through the middle rounds, Buccaneers GM Jason Licht thinks there could be fewer teams trading up as they can wait until a later round for a similar quality player.

“I do think this year is going to be — I could be wrong — you’re going to see maybe a little less people maybe wanting to move up and offering enough to make it worth your while just because the draft is pretty leveled out at a certain point,” Licht said, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “You might be able to get the same level of player in the second round as you can in the fourth round at certain positions, so I think you’ll maybe see a little bit less of that.”

Falcons

Free agent S Justin Simmons spent the 2024 season with the Falcons and spoke highly of QB Michael Penix.

“Training camp. It was my third day of practice, literally third day being there,” Simmons said. “He was running the second-team reps and going up against the second-team defense, and he had this no-look throw down the sideline right into — it was the craziest throw I think I’ve ever seen in person. I was like, ‘oh, whatever it is, he has it.’ So, I’m excited to see what he does.”

The Falcons signed CB Dee Alford to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with $230k guaranteed from a signing bonus. The deal has a base salary of $1.1 million, and Alford can earn an additional $170k in per-game roster bonuses. (Over The Cap)

Panthers

Carolina HC Dave Canales got off to a rough start in his first year as a coach but turned it around to end the year on a positive note. Canales outlined what he learned in his debut season, specifically how to be consistent and logical throughout the process.

“When things were looking pretty bleak, to be able to keep consistent messaging and not emotionally respond to losses or wins,” Canales said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “But just bring it back on Monday (like), ‘All right, here’s the truth. Here’s critical variables. Here’s where we did good. Here’s where we need to improve. We’ve got a plan for this. Are these things that sound like we can fix?'”

Panthers 2024 first-round WR Xavier Legette showed some flashes in his rookie year but ended with 497 yards in 16 games. Canales explained the difference he’s noticed in Legette and QB Bryce Young through their early offseason workouts.

“Xavier Legette’s different. He’s in the building. You see him in passing. Bryce is different. He was there last week, came in for a couple of days to say hi. Their eyes are different. Their world view and perspective are different after going through the experiences of a year. Everyone’s changing.”