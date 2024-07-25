Buccaneers Signing TE Sal Cannella

According to Aaron Wilson, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed TE Sal Cannella to the roster.

He takes the open roster spot left by OLB Randy Gregory, who still hasn’t reported to training camp and was placed on the did not report list.

Cannella, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Auburn back in 2021. He later signed on with the Dolphins.

Cannella had a stint in the USFL before getting a shot with the Packers in 2022. He’s played for the Arlington Renegades in the XFL, then the UFL, for the past two years, with a stint in between with the Seahawks.

In 2024, Cannella caught 53 passes for 496 yards and six touchdowns with the Renegades.