NFC Notes: Draft Buzz, Jaire Alexander, Aidan Hutchinson, Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini mentions the Bears are still hoping they’ll be able to snag Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty at No. 10.

at No. 10. Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline says he’s heard the Bears are high enough on Oregon OT Josh Conerly to draft him No. 10 overall, and that he wowed Chicago on his visit.

Lions

Lions team president Rod Wood decided not to comment when asked if Detroit would be extending DE Aidan Hutchinson‘s contract.

“No comment,” Wood said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “He will be here in the long haul, I can assure you of that. We’ll start working on that. And we have a track record of extending our own players, which we’ve done recently with Sewell and St. Brown and Alim McNeill, and I think that Hutch is likely to be coming up soon.”

Packers

Packers QB Jordan Love believes that bringing back veteran CB Jaire Alexander is key for the team going forward.

“Ja, he’s got his own world going on. I’m going to let him handle his own business and see what’s going on. But that’s my guy right there,” Love said Thursday on the Up & Adams Show. “He’s definitely a player we need back. Just the play style he plays with, who he is on the field. I mean, that’s a guy we need to have around. So, we’ll see what happens.” “Locker room, he’s a character,” Love added. “He’s always a guy that interacts with everybody on the team. He jokes around but he also has that serious side to him as a competitor, and obviously the player on the field is a whole ‘nother area that we would be losing if we didn’t have him. I’m hoping Ja’s still there with us, we’ll see. But that’s my guy right there.”

Vikings

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini says she’s heard the Vikings would like to trade down and pick up more picks. Right now, Minnesota has just four selections.