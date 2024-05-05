NFC Notes: Drew Lock, A.J. Brown, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys CB DaRon Bland set an NFL record in 2023 with five interceptions returned for touchdowns and didn’t get to play next to CB Trevon Diggs who tore his ACL. Bland talked about Diggs’ return and the excitement around them being healthy together.

“I mean, a lot of people are not expecting what Tre is gonna come back with,” Bland said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “I know what Tre is gonna come back with. It’s going to be something dangerous. Can’t wait.”

Giants

Giants GM Joe Schoen reaffirmed Drew Lock will enter training camp as the backup quarterback to Daniel Jones.

“I said it in January after the season,” Schoen said, via Giants Wire. “Our expectation was Daniel would be our starter and we brought Drew Lock to be his backup and Tommy (DeVito) is a backup, so that’s where we are and that’s how we’ll move forward this season. Daniel is still under contract for three more years. As it sits today, that’s where we are.”

However, NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo believes the team will allow Lock to compete with Jones for the starting role.

“They have the faith in Daniel Jones to be ready to go in Week 1 and be a full participant in training camp,” Garafolo said. “And by the way, they also do believe that Drew Lock has a chance to compete a little bit and maybe push Daniel Jones. We’ll see.”

Eagles

Eagles WR A.J. Brown said being the highest-paid receiver doesn’t change how he will approach the game.

“Nothing. I want to prove it. It’s a blessing, I can say, but we don’t play on paper. Nobody cares what’s in the bank account when you step between the lines,” Brown said, via PFT.