Jaguars Signing OL Cole Van Lanen To Three-Year, $51M Deal

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Jaguars reached agreement today with OL Cole Van Lanen on a three-year, $51 million extension on Friday.

According to Schefter, Van Lanen’s contract will pay him $32.5 million guaranteed and can be worth up to $55.5 million with incentives.

Van Lanen would have been an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career this March.

Van Lanen, 27, was drafted by the Packers in the sixth round out of Wisconsin in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was in the second year of a four-year, $3,633,685 deal when the Packers waived him coming out of the preseason.

Green Bay brought Van Lanen back on a futures contract before trading him to the Jaguars at the start of the 2022 regular season. He returned to Jacksonville last year on a restricted contract worth $3.26 million for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Van Lanen has appeared in 15 games for the Jaguars, making nine starts for them.