Latest On Texans’ Draft Plans

Texans beat reporter Aaron Wilson emptied his notebook on what he’s hearing about the Texans’ plans in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft tonight.

Houston has the No. 2 and No. 12 picks and for months it’s been expected they would use the first of those picks on a quarterback.

However, Wilson says at this point that would be a surprise, as all signs are pointing toward them taking a defensive player — either Alabama DE Will Anderson Jr. or Texas Tech DE Tyree Wilson.

He explains the Texans had Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud ranked behind Alabama QB Bryce Young on their board and after missing out on trading for the No. 1 pick, they had doubts about whether Stroud was worth the No. 2 pick.

There’s been some speculation about whether the Texans are wary of taking Stroud when his agent is the same one who represented former QB Deshaun Watson. But Wilson was told by sources it’s football decision based on the team’s evaluation of Stroud’s processing under pressure and fit in the new Shanahan-style offense they’re installing.

As for the current debate at No. 2, Wilson writes the Texans have a high grade and a lot of comfort with Anderson, but there are some questions about if his ceiling is high enough to justify the pick. There’s a school of thought in the building that Tyree Wilson is a better fit for Houston as a classic 4-3 defensive end, as he’s bigger, longer and more athletic.

While some teams have flagged Wilson due to a foot injury that held him out of the pre-draft process, the Texans have passed him on his physical, per Aaron Wilson.

Wilson goes on to discuss how the Texans will handle their need at quarterback if they don’t take one at No. 2 overall, They’ve discussed a plethora of options, including trading for a veteran or drafting a prospect later on. They also have the No. 12 pick in the first round, and reports have said they’re open to trading either down or up with this selection.

Wilson reports the Texans are not expected to draft Kentucky QB Will Levis with either the No. 2 or No. 12 pick contrary to a lot of internet speculation. He adds Florida QB Anthony Richardson doesn’t appear to be a serious option for them either, as Houston didn’t conduct a private visit or workout with him.

The Texans have a high opinion of Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker, per Wilson. He’s gained a lot of first-round buzz and might not be available for their second-round selection at No. 33.

Wilson has heard from league sources that the range for Hooker starts at No. 23 overall to the Vikings.

The Texans already have 12 picks in this year’s draft, so they’re not exactly hard up for picks. Once again, Houston is proving to be a wildcard team that can do just about whatever they want.

We’ll have more on the Texans’ plans for the 2023 NFL Draft as the news is available.