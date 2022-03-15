Lions Re-Signing WR Kalif Raymond To Two-Year, $9.5M Deal

According to Mike Garafolo, the Lions are re-signing WR Kalif Raymond.

Dave Birkett adds it’s a two-year deal for Raymond, who signed with the Lions in 2021 as an unrestricted free agent. Aaron Wilson reports the total value as $9.5 million.

Raymond carved out a niche as a deep threat and return specialist for Detroit last season.

Raymond, 27, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross back in 2016. He lasted just over a year in Denver before he was waived and later claimed by the Jets in 2017.

Since then, Raymond had multiple stints with the Giants and Titans. He landed in Tennessee late in the 2018 season, signing a futures deal for 2019 and landing on the active roster after a short stint on the practice squad to begin the season.

The Titans declined to tender Raymond a restricted offer in 2021, making him an unrestricted free agent. He then signed a one-year deal with the Lions.

In 2021, Raymond appeared in 16 games for the Lions and recorded 48 receptions on 71 targets for 576 yards receiving and four touchdowns. He added 236 punt return yards.