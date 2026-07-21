Lions TE Sam LaPorta Expected To Be Full Go For Training Camp

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Lions TE Sam LaPorta was fully cleared from surgery for a herniated disc in his back earlier this month and is expected to be full go for training camp.

LaPorta underwent surgery on his back in November and missed the rest of the season on injured reserve after appearing in nine games.

He’s among the best tight ends in the NFL and is currently up for a contract negotiation as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.

LaPorta, 25, was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2022 following his senior season at Iowa before the Lions selected him in the second round with the No. 34 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $9,465,990 rookie contract that includes a $3,884,356 signing bonus.

In 2025, LaPorta appeared in nine games for the Lions and recorded 40 receptions on 49 targets for 489 yards (12.2 YPC) and three touchdowns.