NFC Notes: Mike Evans, Aaron Donald, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk had high hopes for new WR Mike Evans, but he was still surprised by the veteran’s ability to completely dominate practice, especially during red-zone periods.

“The expectations we had for Mike were already high … he’s a Hall of Famer … and he blew us all away,” Juszczyk said, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “He was unguardable in practice, especially in the red zone. And he fits in so well.”

Juszczyk was also impressed with second-round WR De’Zhaun Stribling’s physicality and willingness to block.

“He’s explosive as a receiver, but he is also physical and likes to block, which is important in this offense. He’s impressive.”

Rams

Former Rams DE Jared Verse on DL Aaron Donald potentially unretiring: “If anybody could unretire and come back and play, it’d be A.D. But I don’t believe he’s unretiring until he says, ‘I’m done, I’m coming back.’ … Until I hear from the horse’s mouth, I don’t hear nothing else.” (Bergman)

Seahawks

The Paul G. Allen estate finalized an agreement to sell the Seahawks to a group led by the Khosla family recently for an NFL-record $9.6 billion. ESPN’s Seth Wickersham has been covering the sale over the last few months and dove into how the sale went down. He felt the Khosla family was always going to be a contender, and was clear about the strong opinions he’s heard regarding Neal Khosla and the confidence the team has in them running the show.

“(Vinod) Khosla was always one of those guys that people told me, don’t underestimate this guy,” Wickersham said, via Seattle Sports. “If he wants the team, don’t underestimate him. And I think late last week, we started to get word that he was the favorite.”

“And then I think the night and a little bit the day before it was announced, it became pretty contested between him and the Celtics ownership group. But ultimately, he prevailed. And I can’t say that I know a lot about him, but obviously he’s a fantastic businessman. I think his son Neal is going to be heavily involved with the team. And I don’t know Neal, but I’ve heard very good things about him.”

“I think the past couple of weeks, the parties that have been interested met with the estate and met with some of team management. And there wasn’t a ton of information coming out of there, but there was a sense that the team brass, at least in conversations that they had, had a really good feel for the Khosla family.”