NFC Notes: Mike LaFleur, Draft Visits, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports, citing a league source, reports that the 49ers failed to reach an agreement with WR Jauan Jennings on a contract extension before last season.

on a contract extension before last season. San Francisco landed WRs Mike Evans and Christian Kirk as free agents this offseason at a cost of a little over $17 million for 2026. According to Maiocco, the 49ers got both players for what they offered Jennings last year.

and as free agents this offseason at a cost of a little over $17 million for 2026. According to Maiocco, the 49ers got both players for what they offered Jennings last year. Regarding the 49ers’ game in Mexico City in 2026, Maiocco reports that the team blocked the Raiders and Broncos from being their opponent.

Maiocco cites multiple sources who consider the Dolphins as the favorite to be the 49ers’ opponent in Mexico City.

Veteran G Robert Jones signed a one-year, $1.75 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers , including $1.64 million fully guaranteed. (OTC)

Cardinals

Cardinals veterans LB Zaven Collins and C Hjalte Froholdt spoke about the message that HC Mike LaFleur‘s no-nonsense approach has brought to the team as they prepare for voluntary offseason workouts.

“Yeah, he’s clear and correct and very to the point on how he wants things done and what he expects from us in the building, what he allows and what he doesn’t allow,” Collins said on Tuesday, via the Arizona Republic. “You can kind of tell he’s like a no B.S. guy. He’s going to tell you what he wants, how he thinks and just be up front.”

“Win football games,” Collins said when asked about LaFleur’s message to the team. “Yeah, very clear. That’s something we want to do this year for sure — for the Valley, for this organization, for all the guys that come into work every single day.”

“I think the whole point is that everything is a big deal,” Froholdt added. “How about we just figure out how we get in the freaking huddle and we are all on the same page, because if the first group isn’t on the same page, well then the rest of the people can’t follow along. I think that’s a big deal. The whole goal is to come here to win the Super Bowl. But in order to get there, we’ve got to set the tone first and know what the little things are.”

Florida OT Austin Barber has an upcoming visit with the Cardinals. (Justin Melo)

Seahawks

Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald visited the Seahawks. (Billy Marshall)

visited the Seahawks. (Billy Marshall) Oklahoma OLB R Mason Thomas will take a 30 visit with the Seahawks. (Arye Pulli)

will take a 30 visit with the Seahawks. (Arye Pulli) Auburn OLB Keyron Crawford took a 30 visit with the Seahawks. (Arye Pulli)