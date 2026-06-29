NFC Notes: Sam Darnold, Mac Jones, Ty Simpson, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers QBsaid during a recent media appearance that he gets a lot of questions about whether he will eventually leave San Francisco in search of a starting job, but said he is currently committed to remaining with his current team given his success last year.

“I think this is my No. 1 question that I’ve been asked,” Jones said during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show. “Look, I love (49ers general manger) John (Lynch), I love (49ers coach) Kyle (Shanahan), the York family. It’s the best organization I feel like that I’ve played for in terms of just top-to-bottom greatness, so far, and I don’t like leaving good people. I hope they enjoy having me there. I’m excited for this year, to be honest. A lot of that was offseason talk. Anything’s possible, right? I mean, the trade deadline’s not until a little bit through the season. But I try not to keep up with it. I really just want to keep getting better. … I played decent last year. I think I can play a lot better, which is what I’m striving to do this summer — improve on my technique and see if that helps me and elevates me to get a big deal or something in the future. I always say be where your feet are. My feet are in San Francisco, and I like it a lot.”

Rams

After drafting first-round QB Ty Simpson, Rams HC Sean McVay wouldn’t rule out adding a backup quarterback, but said it’s not something they’ve discussed much at the moment.

“That’s not something that we’ve really talked about as of right now,” McVay said, via ESPN’s Sarah Barshop. “I would never rule it out, but not right now, that hasn’t been something that we’ve talked about.”

Seahawks

During a recent podcast appearance, Seahawks QB Sam Darnold criticized his Super Bowl performance and couldn’t believe some of the throws he missed when he rewatched the game.

“I didn’t play great in the Super Bowl,” Darnold said on Bussin’ With The Boys. “I missed way too many throws. We still won, our defense balled out, and I didn’t turn the ball over, which helped. But dude, to win the Super Bowl that way, I was kinda bummed. I want to score like 40 points, you know what I mean? I want to go out there and ball out, and it’s just, dang, I didn’t play my best football in the Super Bowl? That sucks.”

“How am I gonna miss these throws right now? Are you kidding me?” Darnold added. “I was like, How the f**k did I miss that?”