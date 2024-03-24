Patriots HC Jerod Mayo: ‘All Options Still Open For Us’ At No. 3 Overall

Patriots HC Jerod Mayo tells Steve Wyche of the NFL Network on Sunday that addressing the quarterback is a “priority” for them right now and “all the options are still open for us” at No. 3 overall.

“It’s the priority right now,” Mayo said at the Annual League Meeting. “But with that being said, you have to really be in love with the guy to take him at No. 3. So really all the options are still open for us.”

The Patriots brought in Jacoby Brissett this offseason and Mayo kept the door open for him to start in 2024.

“A guy like Jacoby, he’s a great leader. Everyone loves him. To get him back in the building is definitely helpful for us. And honestly, look, he could absolutely be our starter this year,” Mayo said. “We’ll have to see. Like I said, we’re not dead set at taking a quarterback at No. 3, but we do feel good having a guy like Jacoby ready to go.”

New England could really use a long-term quarterback option after things did not go as expected for Mac Jones. Brissett should help to stabilize the position a bit, but the consensus belief is that they will use the No. 3 pick on the best available quarterback in this year’s draft.

Caleb Williams will likely be the No. 1 overall pick, but there is some debate about who should be the No. 2 quarterback off the board. Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye both have supporters and J.J. McCarthy’s name has come up a bit.

If the Patriots aren’t sold on the quarterbacks available, there could be a decent amount of trade interest in their pick. However, it seems likely that they’ll stay at No. 3 and take a quarterback.

We’ll have more regarding the Patriots and the No. 3 pick as the news is available.