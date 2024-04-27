TRADE: Jets Trade DE John Franklin-Myers To Broncos

Adam Schefter reports that the Jets are trading DE John Franklin-Myers to the Broncos on Saturday for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

According to Zack Rosenblatt, Franklin-Myers is expected to restructure his deal with the Broncos, as talks have already taken place.

Franklin-Myers, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Rams back in 2018 out of Stephen F. Austin. The Rams waived him coming out of the preseason and he was later claimed off of waivers by the Jets.

Franklin-Myers was in the final year of his four-year, $2.9 million contract when he signed a four-year, $55 million extension.

The Jets restructured Franklin Myers’ contract earlier this offseason by converting $6 million of his base salary into a signing bonus, which freed up $4.8 million in cap space for the 2023 season.

In 2023, Franklin-Myers appeared in and started all 17 games for the Jets. He finished with 33 total tackles 3.5 sacks and three pass deflections.