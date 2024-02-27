Patriots Meeting With Top Three Quarterback Prospects At Combine

Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf informed reporters the Patriots plan to meet with USC QB Caleb Williams, North Carolina QB Drake Maye and LSU QB Jayden Daniels at the Combine this week, per Doug Kyed.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise, as the Patriots have the No. 3 pick and a huge need at quarterback. This is part of the process as they decide whether to draft a quarterback or potentially trade down.

Williams, Maye and Daniels are regarded as the top-three prospects at quarterback this year and potential top-five picks.

At the Combine, teams can speak with any player but are allocated 45 “formal” interviews, which is noteworthy given more than 300 prospects are invited to the Combine every year.

Williams, 22, was a top recruit who won the starting job at Oklahoma midway through his first season. He transferred to USC to follow HC Lincoln Riley and started two seasons for the Trojans, winning the Heisman trophy in 2022.

During his three-year college career, Williams completed 66.9 percent of his pass attempts for 10,082 yards, 93 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 37 games. He added 966 yards rushing and 27 touchdowns on the ground.

Daniels, 23, began his college career at Arizona State back in 2019. He spent three years at ASU before transferring to LSU for the 2022 season. He started two seasons and won the Heisman in 2023.

In total, Daniels threw for 12,750 yards while completing 66.3 percent of his passes to go along with 89 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He also rushed for 3,307 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Maye, 21, was a two-year starter at North Carolina and earned ACC player of the year honors in 2022, along with first-team All-ACC.

During his three-year college career at UNC, Maye appeared in 30 games and completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 8,018 yards, 63 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,209 yards and 16 touchdowns.