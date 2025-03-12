Patriots Re-Signing S Jaylinn Hawkins

Mike Reiss of ESPN reports that the Patriots are re-signing S Jaylinn Hawkins to a one-year deal worth up to $2.25 million.

Hawkins, 28, is a former fourth-round pick by the Falcons in the 2020 NFL Draft out of California. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,961,916 rookie contract when Atlanta elected to cut him in 2023.

Hawkins was quickly claimed by the Chargers and finished out the year in Los Angeles. The Patriots signed Hawkins to a one-year contract for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Jaylinn Hawkins appeared in all 17 games for the Patriots and made seven starts for them while recording 48 tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass defense.