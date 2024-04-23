Peyton Manning: Broncos Very Interested In J.J. McCarthy

According to former Broncos QB Peyton Manning, Denver is very interested in drafting Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy.

Manning added that he has spoken to McCarthy and there is mutual interest between the Broncos and the former Michigan quarterback.

“I know Denver is very interested in him and it sounded like a place he’d love to come to but it’s a little bit out of his control,” Manning told Denver Sports 104.3. “I texted him the day after the national championship, I never met him but we invited him to our football camp and [Jim] Harbaugh wouldn’t let him miss a workout so he didn’t get to go. So I just reached out and said, ‘Hey, man, congratulations, wish you the best of luck in your next chapter,’” Manning said. “I guess he thought it was a prank, he never called me back so I texted him Monday from the same number. And he’s like, ‘Oh, it really is you, Yeah, I thought that somebody was pranking me.’ And so I just kind of wished him luck and he asked me some questions. So he called me back and he was impressive to talk to.”

The Broncos currently own the No. 12 pick in the draft and may have to trade up if they plan to select McCarthy.

McCarthy, 21, won the National Championship at Michigan in 2023 and was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2023.

During his three-year career with Michigan, McCarthy started 28 of his 40 games, posting a record of 27-1, and completing 67.6 percent of his passes for 6,226 yards with 49 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also had 161 carries for 632 yards and 10 touchdowns.

We will have more news on the Broncos and McCarthy as it becomes available.