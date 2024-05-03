AFC Notes: Bo Nix, Kadarius Toney, Chiefs

Broncos

After the Broncos selected 2024 first-round QB Bo Nix in the draft, many have compared him to HC Sean Payton’s former QB Drew Brees. Nix spoke about being honored by the comparison and touched on the importance of continuity.

“I grew up watching Drew Brees, I grew up watching Coach Payton coach,” Nix said, via the team’s YouTube. “I watched their Super Bowl. … Whenever you’re compared to a guy like Drew Brees, it’s an honor just because of the success he had and the career that he had. So all it is just talk. I have to go out there and continue to do things just for the respect of that comparison. I think that’s what excites me the most. I’m excited to just play football, I’m excited to go out there and compete.”

“I knew the efficient offenses that they had and how well they worked together. Honestly, in college you learn with so many different coaches, that relationship is so important. So it’s one that every quarterback and play caller and head coach need to have together. I’m excited to be around him [Payton]; I’m excited to learn from him. Everything he tells me is something that I’m probably not going to know. So I’m going to do my best to take it all in and apply it to the field.”

Kadarius Toney

Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney has had an up-and-down career with Kansas City from being a key in their Super Bowl LVII win to not even suiting up Super Bowl LVIII. Despite the inconsistency, Chiefs GM Brett Veach has faith he’ll find more consistency.

“I know Kadarius has obviously had a long history of injury issues but he is probably our most talented wideout,” Veach said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “Again, it doesn’t do anyone any good unless you stay healthy, but the kid has always worked hard here for us and I know he’s been down there with Pat and I think it’s just a matter of him staying healthy. If he can do that, he can really do a lot of great things in this offense.”

“That’s one of the things — there’s a lot of speculation about KT, but I don’t think we ever stopped believing in him. I think people around the building like him. It’s the injury bug, hopefully he gets some luck on his side and can stay healthy and can be the player that he was in Florida and the player that we’ve seen in spurts here. [I’m] just hoping he has a good offseason and has a little luck on his side and can stay healthy.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid noted the decision on potentially bringing back OT Donovan Smith or WR Mecole Hardman could go into training camp and depends on how the young players perform. (Matt Derrick)

Chiefs

Chiefs GM Brett Veach said they want to observe and evaluate their rookie prospects before deciding whether to bring in veteran free agents.

“For right now, I think we’re going to let these young guys go out there and see what they can do and how much they can absorb. . . . If we need to go in a different direction before training camp, we will,” Veach said, via Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star. “But I think now, we’re excited with where the roster is, and look forward to the final OTA periods.”

ESPN’s Adam Teicher thinks the Chiefs could still look to add another veteran to their receiving corps before training camp.