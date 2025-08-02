Ravens Signing RB D’Ernest Johnson

Adam Schefter reports that the Ravens are signing former Browns and Jaguars RB D’Ernest Johnson.

He had recently worked out for the 49ers, but left San Francisco without signing a contract.

Johnson, 29, wound up going undrafted out of South Florida back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Browns and re-signed to a one-year deal in 2022.

Johnson signed with the Jaguars on a one-year, $1.2 million contract for the 2023 season. He returned on another one-year deal in 2024.

In 2024, Johnson appeared in 14 games for the Jaguars and recorded 32 rushing attempts for 143 yards (4.5 YPC), to go along with 12 receptions for 96 yards.