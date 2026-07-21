Per the wire, the Seahawks hosted four players for tryouts, including CB Deantre Prince.

The other three players working out for the Seahawks were WR Malik Heath, DB Brandon Johnson, and DB A’Marion McCoy.

Prince, 25, was a fifth-round pick by the Jaguars in the 2024 draft out of Mississippi. He signed a four-year, $4.4 million rookie deal through 2027 but was let go at the end of camp last year.

In 2024, Prince appeared in 10 games for the Jaguars and recorded eight total tackles and one pass defended.

Heath, 26, played at community college before transferring to Mississippi State, then ending his college career at Ole Miss. He signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.

He made the roster each of his first three seasons. Heath was slated to be a restricted free agent in 2026 when the Packers waived him in December and he was claimed by the Falcons.

In 2025, Heath appeared in 11 games for the Packers and caught six of seven targets for 86 yards and no touchdowns.