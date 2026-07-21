Seahawks Hosting Free Agent CB Deantre Prince For Workout

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports the Seahawks are hosting former Jaguars CB Deantre Prince for a workout.

Prince, 25, was a fifth-round pick by the Jaguars in the 2024 draft out of Mississippi. He signed a four-year, $4.4 million rookie deal through 2027 but was let go at the end of camp last year.

In 2024, Prince appeared in 10 games for the Jaguars and recorded eight total tackles and one pass defended.