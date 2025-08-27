Seahawks Re-Signing DT Quinton Bohanna To Practice Squad

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Seahawks are re-signing DT Quinton Bohanna to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Bohanna was among Seattle’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason yesterday.

Bohanna, 26, is a former sixth-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Kentucky. He was among Dallas’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason in 2023, and he caught on with the Lions’ practice squad.

He bounced on and off Detroit’s practice squad in 2023 before the Titans’ signed him in December. Tennessee cut him loose coming out of the following preseason and he caught on with Seattle’s practice squad.

In 2024, Bohanna appeared in one game for the Seahawks.