Sean Payton’s Staff Expected To Include DC Vic Fangio

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Sean Payton is already putting a staff together for his potential return as an NFL head coach, which includes former Broncos HC Vic Fangio as his defensive coordinator.

There has been speculation that Payton will once again be an NFL head coach despite his current position as an NFL analyst with FOX and Schefter reports that there could be anywhere from five to seven open positions for new head coaches in the coming months.

Payton, 58, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as their QBs coach back in 1997. He later joined the Giants for three seasons before the Cowboys hired him as their assistant HC/QBs coach for the 2003 season.

The Saints brought Payton in as their head coach for the 2006 season and he later agreed to an extension that would have kept him in New Orleans through the 2024 season back in 2019.

For his career, Payton has led the Saints to a record of 152-89 (63.1 percent), which includes nine playoff appearances and one Super Bowl title in 2009.

Fangio, 63, began his NFL coaching career with the Saints back in 1986 as their linebackers coach. Since then, he’s established himself as one of the best defensive coordinators in the league.

He has worked for several teams including the Panthers, Colts, Texans, Ravens, and 49ers before he was hired by the Bears as their defensive coordinator back in 2015. The Broncos hired Fangio as their head coach in 2019 but was fired and opted to sit out the 2022 season rather than take a defensive coordinator position.

In his three years with Denver, Fangio has a record of 19-30 (38.8 percent) with no playoff appearances.

We will have more news on Payton and Fangio as it becomes available.