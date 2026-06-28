Stetson Bennett Favored Over Ty Simpson For Rams Primary Backup QB?

The Rams have an open competition for the backup quarterback role right now, and the expectation around the league is that Stetson Bennett, not first-round QB Ty Simpson, is the frontrunner for that role, per Jason La Canfora.

La Canfora cites sources close to Rams HC Sean McVay around the league who have told him that McVay is confident he can win games with Bennett under center.

Beyond that, the Rams have expressed an interest in taking things slow with Simpson, who only had one year as a college starter.

It’ll be interesting to see how this competition develops this summer and whether the Rams feel the need to bring in a more proven and experienced backup option.

Former backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo is not under contract and is believed to be leaning toward retirement.

Bennett, 28, was a three-year starter at Georgia and won back-to-back national championships with the Bulldogs. He was named the game’s offensive MVP in both years.

The Rams selected him in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $4,539,140 deal that included a $699,140 signing bonus.

Bennett spent his rookie season on the non-football injury list, so he will be a restricted free agent when his contract expires following the 2026 season.

During his college career, Bennett appeared in 42 games and made 32 starts, completing 65.1 percent of his passes for 8,428 yards, 66 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions, to go along with 141 rushing attempts for 530 yards (3.8 YPC) and 14 touchdowns.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

Simpson, 23, is a native of Martin, Tennessee, and was named second-team All-SEC in 2025 in his first season as a starter at Alabama. The Rams used the 13th overall pick in the first round of the 2026 draft on Simpson.

Simpson is projected to sign a fully guaranteed four-year, $25.41 million contract that includes a fully guaranteed $14.94 million signing bonus and a fifth-year option the team can pick up if they choose.

In four years with Alabama, Simpson appeared in 31 games and made 15 starts. He compiled a record of 11-4 as a starter and completed 334 of his 523 attempts (63.9 percent) for 3,948 yards, 28 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also rushed 112 times for 223 yards and five touchdowns.