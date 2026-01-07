Texans Re-Signing DB K’Von Wallace To Practice Squad

The Houston Texans are re-signing DB K’Von Wallace to their practice squad on Wednesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Wallace was released on Tuesday after making his first start for Houston last Sunday against the Colts.

Wallace, 28, is a former fourth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $4,001,113 rookie contract when he was among Philadelphia’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

The Cardinals claimed Wallace off waivers from the Eagles in August before waiving him a few months later. From there, he was claimed by the Titans and finished out the season in Tennessee.

The Seahawks signed Wallace as an unrestricted free agent last offseason. He then caught on with the Giants in July and competed for a safety spot on the team’s roster before ultimately being let go.

The Vikings signed Wallace to the practice squad coming out of the preseason but cut him in late October.

From there, he caught on with Houston in November.

In 2025, Wallace has appeared in three games for the Texans, including one start. He has recorded nine total tackles and a tackle for loss.