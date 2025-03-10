Texans Signing Former Chiefs WR Justin Watson

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Texans are signing former Chiefs WR Justin Watson to a contract on Monday.

Watson, 28, was a fifth-round pick out of Penn by the Buccaneers back in 2018 and initially made the team’s 53-man roster.

He underwent knee surgery in 2021 and was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list before being reactivated in December. He returned to Kansas City on a futures contract in 2022.

Watson later signed a two-year contract with Kansas City.

In 2024, Watson appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and made seven starts for them while catching 22 passes for 289 yards receiving and two touchdowns.