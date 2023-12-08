Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith Declares For 2024 NFL Draft

Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith announced on Instagram that he is declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Smith won’t play in their upcoming bowl game after undergoing surgery on a broken finger but is on track for a full recovery.

He’s considered one of the top receivers in the upcoming draft and is projected as a mid-round prospect.

Smith, 22, recorded a reception in 36 game consecutive games, which is the eighth-longest active streak in the nation. He’s a fifth-year senior after missing the previous season due to an injury after four games.

During his college career, Smith recorded 180 receptions for 2,407 yards (13.4 YPC) and 19 touchdowns, to go along with 72 rushing attempts for 405 yards (5.6 YPC) and four touchdowns.