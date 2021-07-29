Top 50 Players In Merchandise Sales

The NFL Players Association’s Top 50 players in terms of merchandise sales on Thursday for the period of March 1, 2021-May 31, 2021.

“The NFLPA Top 50 Player Sales List is the only verified ranking of all officially licensed, NFL player-branded merchandise sold from online and traditional retail outlets as reported by over 75 NFLPA licensees such as Fanatics, Outerstuff, Nike, Fathead, FOCO and Funko. Licensed product categories included trading cards, menâ€™s, womenâ€™s and youth game jerseys, T-shirts and hoodies, backpacks, wall decals, pennants, collectible figurines, matted and framed photos, bobbleheads, plush, drinkware, pet products, and many more.”

Rank Player Team 1 Tom Brady Buccaneers 2 Patrick Mahomes Chiefs 3 Dak Prescott Cowboys 4 Joe Burrow Bengals 5 CeeDee Lamb Cowboys 6 Justin Fields Bears 7 Ezekiel Elliott Cowboys 8 Trevor Lawrence Jaguars 9 Rob Gronkowski Buccaneers 10 Josh Allen Bills 11 Lamar Jackson Ravens 12 Aaron Rodgers Packers 13 Chase Young Washington 14 George Kittle 49ers 15 Matthew Stafford Rams 16 Carson Wentz Colts 17 Devin White Buccaneers 18 Amari Cooper Cowboys 19 Justin Herbert Chargers 20 Josh Jacobs Raiders 21 Micah Parsons Cowboys 22 Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins 23 J.J. Watt Cardinals 24 Najee Harris Steelers 25 DK Metcalf Seahawks

26 Trey Lance 49ers 27 Davante Adams Packers 28 Travis Kelce Chiefs 29 Baker Mayfield Browns 30 Nick Bosa 49ers 31 Nick Chubb Browns 32 Saquon Barkley Giants 33 Mike Evans Buccaneers 34 Jalen Hurts Eagles 35 Derrick Henry Titans 36 T.J. Watt Steelers 37 Aaron Donald Rams 38 Kyler Murray Cardinals 39 Alvin Kamara Saints 40 Russell Wilson Seahawks 41 Justin Jefferson Vikings 42 Zach Wilson Jets 43 Christian McCaffrey Panthers 44 Julio Jones Falcons 45 Khalil Mack Bears 46 Darren Waller Raiders 47 Stefon Diggs Bills 48 Odell Beckham Jr Browns 49 Jared Goff Lions 50 Henry Ruggs III Raiders