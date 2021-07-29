Top 50 Players In Merchandise Sales

Nate Bouda
The NFL Players Association’s Top 50 players in terms of merchandise sales on Thursday for the period of March 1, 2021-May 31, 2021.

“The NFLPA Top 50 Player Sales List is the only verified ranking of all officially licensed, NFL player-branded merchandise sold from online and traditional retail outlets as reported by over 75 NFLPA licensees such as Fanatics, Outerstuff, Nike, Fathead, FOCO and Funko. Licensed product categories included trading cards, menâ€™s, womenâ€™s and youth game jerseys, T-shirts and hoodies, backpacks, wall decals, pennants, collectible figurines, matted and framed photos, bobbleheads, plush, drinkware, pet products, and many more.”

Rank Player Team
1 Tom Brady Buccaneers
2 Patrick Mahomes Chiefs
3 Dak Prescott Cowboys
4 Joe Burrow Bengals
5 CeeDee Lamb Cowboys
6 Justin Fields Bears
7 Ezekiel Elliott Cowboys
8 Trevor Lawrence Jaguars
9 Rob Gronkowski Buccaneers
10 Josh Allen Bills
11 Lamar Jackson Ravens
12 Aaron Rodgers Packers
13 Chase Young Washington
14 George Kittle 49ers
15 Matthew Stafford Rams
16 Carson Wentz Colts
17 Devin White Buccaneers
18 Amari Cooper Cowboys
19 Justin Herbert Chargers
20 Josh Jacobs Raiders
21 Micah Parsons Cowboys
22 Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins
23 J.J. Watt Cardinals
24 Najee Harris Steelers
25 DK Metcalf Seahawks
 
26 Trey Lance 49ers
27 Davante Adams Packers
28 Travis Kelce Chiefs
29 Baker Mayfield Browns
30 Nick Bosa 49ers
31 Nick Chubb Browns
32 Saquon Barkley Giants
33 Mike Evans Buccaneers
34 Jalen Hurts Eagles
35 Derrick Henry Titans
36 T.J. Watt Steelers
37 Aaron Donald Rams
38 Kyler Murray Cardinals
39 Alvin Kamara Saints
40 Russell Wilson Seahawks
41 Justin Jefferson Vikings
42 Zach Wilson Jets
43 Christian McCaffrey Panthers
44 Julio Jones Falcons
45 Khalil Mack Bears
46 Darren Waller Raiders
47 Stefon Diggs Bills
48 Odell Beckham Jr Browns
49 Jared Goff Lions
50 Henry Ruggs III Raiders
 

