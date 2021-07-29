Top 50 Players In Merchandise Sales

The NFL Players Association’s Top 50 players in terms of merchandise sales on Thursday for the period of March 1, 2021-May 31, 2021.
“The NFLPA Top 50 Player Sales List is the only verified ranking of all officially licensed, NFL player-branded merchandise sold from online and traditional retail outlets as reported by over 75 NFLPA licensees such as Fanatics, Outerstuff, Nike, Fathead, FOCO and Funko. Licensed product categories included trading cards, menâ€™s, womenâ€™s and youth game jerseys, T-shirts and hoodies, backpacks, wall decals, pennants, collectible figurines, matted and framed photos, bobbleheads, plush, drinkware, pet products, and many more.”
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Tom Brady
|Buccaneers
|2
|Patrick Mahomes
|Chiefs
|3
|Dak Prescott
|Cowboys
|4
|Joe Burrow
|Bengals
|5
|CeeDee Lamb
|Cowboys
|6
|Justin Fields
|Bears
|7
|Ezekiel Elliott
|Cowboys
|8
|Trevor Lawrence
|Jaguars
|9
|Rob Gronkowski
|Buccaneers
|10
|Josh Allen
|Bills
|11
|Lamar Jackson
|Ravens
|12
|Aaron Rodgers
|Packers
|13
|Chase Young
|Washington
|14
|George Kittle
|49ers
|15
|Matthew Stafford
|Rams
|16
|Carson Wentz
|Colts
|17
|Devin White
|Buccaneers
|18
|Amari Cooper
|Cowboys
|19
|Justin Herbert
|Chargers
|20
|Josh Jacobs
|Raiders
|21
|Micah Parsons
|Cowboys
|22
|Tua Tagovailoa
|Dolphins
|23
|J.J. Watt
|Cardinals
|24
|Najee Harris
|Steelers
|25
|DK Metcalf
|Seahawks
|26
|Trey Lance
|49ers
|27
|Davante Adams
|Packers
|28
|Travis Kelce
|Chiefs
|29
|Baker Mayfield
|Browns
|30
|Nick Bosa
|49ers
|31
|Nick Chubb
|Browns
|32
|Saquon Barkley
|Giants
|33
|Mike Evans
|Buccaneers
|34
|Jalen Hurts
|Eagles
|35
|Derrick Henry
|Titans
|36
|T.J. Watt
|Steelers
|37
|Aaron Donald
|Rams
|38
|Kyler Murray
|Cardinals
|39
|Alvin Kamara
|Saints
|40
|Russell Wilson
|Seahawks
|41
|Justin Jefferson
|Vikings
|42
|Zach Wilson
|Jets
|43
|Christian McCaffrey
|Panthers
|44
|Julio Jones
|Falcons
|45
|Khalil Mack
|Bears
|46
|Darren Waller
|Raiders
|47
|Stefon Diggs
|Bills
|48
|Odell Beckham Jr
|Browns
|49
|Jared Goff
|Lions
|50
|Henry Ruggs III
|Raiders
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!