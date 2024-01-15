USC QB Caleb Williams Officially Declares For 2024 NFL Draft

According to Ian Rapoport, USC QB Caleb Williams has officially declared for the 2024 NFL Draft.

While this doesn’t come as a surprise, Williams did string out his decision until the very last day for underclassmen to declare for the draft.

Williams is a top candidate to be picked No. 1 overall in April, whether it’s the Bears or another team making the pick.

Rapoport made sure to note Williams is excited for whichever team ends up picking him, which is notable given there have been rumors about Williams’ camp potentially trying to influence the selection or not wanting to play in Chicago.

Williams, 22, was a top recruit who won the starting job at Oklahoma midway through his first season. He transferred to USC to follow HC Lincoln Riley and started two seasons for the Trojans, winning the Heisman trophy in 2022.

During his three-year college career, Williams completed 66.9 percent of his pass attempts for 10,082 yards, 93 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 37 games. He added 966 yards rushing and 27 touchdowns on the ground.

We’ll have more on Williams as the news is available.