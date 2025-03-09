Vikings Re-Signing RB Aaron Jones To Two-Year, $20M Contract

Ian Rapoport reports that the Vikings are re-signing veteran RB Aaron Jones to a two-year deal worth $20 million that includes $13 million guaranteed.

Jones, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Packers out of UTEP back in 2017. The Packers re-signed Jones in 2021 after he played out his rookie deal to a four-year, $48 million deal with $13 million guaranteed.

The Packers restructured Jones’ deal to clear $11.8 million in cap space. He was set to make a base salary of $11 million in 2024 when the Packers released him. He then wound up signing a one-year, $7 million deal with the Vikings in March of 2024.

In 2024, Jones appeared in 17 games for the Vikings and recorded 255 rushing attempts for 1,138 yards (4.5 YPC) and five touchdowns. He also recorded 51 receptions for 408 yards (8 YPC) and two touchdowns.

We will have more on Jones as it becomes available.