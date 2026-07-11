Vinod Khosla Group Reaches Agreement To Buy Seahawks For $9.6 Billion

Update:

The Seattle Seahawks have officially confirmed the news.

Estate of Paul G. Allen Reaches Agreement to Sell Seattle Seahawks pic.twitter.com/Pmv8i6FEp8 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) July 11, 2026

Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams of Sportico are reporting that the billionaire Vinod Khosla has reached an agreement to buy the Seattle Seahawks for $9.6 billion.

According to the report, Khosla’s group beat out a handful of other bidder including Aditya Mittal.

Khosla is a co-founder of Sun Microsystems. He bought into the 49ers at a valuation higher than $8.5 billion.

If finalized, this would be one of the largest valuations for a sports franchise and just under the $10 billion that the Los Angeles Lakers sold for.

The report says that it remains to be seen how this offer would be financed.

Sportico previously valued the Seahawks at $6.59 billion last year, but reports had said that the final sale price would likely be higher than this.

Paul Allen purchased the team several years ago, but after his passing in 2018, his sister, Jody Allen, has been the executor of the trust with a directive from her late brother to eventually sell both the Seahawks and Trailblazers and donate the proceeds to charity.

The Seahawks announced in February that the estate of former Allen had officially commenced a formal sale process of the organization.

We’ll have more regarding the Seahawks as the news is available.