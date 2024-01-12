Washington WR Rome Odunze Declares For 2024 NFL Draft

According to Pete Thamel, Washington WR Rome Odunze is declaring to enter the 2024 NFL Draft.

Odunze is considered among the top receivers available in this year’s draft. He’s expected to be a first-round pick and could be a top-10 selection.

Odunze, 21, was a three-year starter at Washington. He earned Consensus All-American honors in 2023 and was first-team Pac-12 in 2022 and 2023.

During his college career, Odunze recorded 214 receptions for 3,272 yards (15.3 YPC) and 24 touchdowns, to go along with 10 rushing attempts for 40 yards (4.0 YPC) and two touchdowns.