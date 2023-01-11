2022 Players All-Pro Team

On Wednesday, the NFL Players Association released the inaugural Players All-Pro Team.

Here are the guidelines set for the player’s only vote:

Only active NFL players were eligible to vote, and each player could only vote once.

Players could not vote for themselves or for their teammates.

If a player missed five or more games as of Week 15 of the season, they were ineligible for a spot on the team.

Players voted for the position group they play in and line up against on the field. For example, centers could vote for: the best center, the best nose tackle, the best interior defensive lineman and the best off-ball linebacker in the league.

For the special teams (or “core teamers”) category, various player leaders from each locker room nominated their two top players for the ballot.

THE 2022 PLAYERS’ ALL-PRO FIRST TEAM