2022 Players All-Pro Team

On Wednesday, the NFL Players Association released the inaugural Players All-Pro Team.
Here are the guidelines set for the player’s only vote:
- Only active NFL players were eligible to vote, and each player could only vote once.
- Players could not vote for themselves or for their teammates.
- If a player missed five or more games as of Week 15 of the season, they were ineligible for a spot on the team.
- Players voted for the position group they play in and line up against on the field. For example, centers could vote for: the best center, the best nose tackle, the best interior defensive lineman and the best off-ball linebacker in the league.
- For the special teams (or “core teamers”) category, various player leaders from each locker room nominated their two top players for the ballot.
THE 2022 PLAYERS’ ALL-PRO FIRST TEAM
- Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City)
- Running back: Josh Jacobs (Las Vegas)
- Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk (San Francisco)
- Wide Receiver (2): Justin Jefferson (Minnesota), Davante Adams (Las Vegas)
- Tight End: Travis Kelce (Kansas City)
- Left Tackle: Trent Williams (San Francisco)
- Left Guard: Joel Bitonio (Cleveland)
- Center: Jason Kelce (Philadelphia)
- Right Guard: Zack Martin (Dallas)
- Right Tackle: Lane Johnson (Philadelphia)
- Edge Rusher (2): Nick Bosa (San Francisco), Myles Garrett (Cleveland)
- Nose Tackle: Dexter Lawrence (New York Giants)
- Interior Defensive Lineman (2): Chris Jones (Kansas City), Aaron Donald (Los Angeles Rams)
- Off-Ball Linebacker (2): Fred Warner (San Francisco), Roquan Smith (Baltimore)
- Cornerback (2): Pat Surtain II (Denver), Darius Slay (Philadelphia)
- Free Safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick (Pittsburgh)
- Strong Safety: Derwin James Jr. (Los Angeles Chargers)
- Kick Returner: Cordarrelle Patterson (Atlanta)
- Punt Returner: KaVontae Turpin (Dallas)
- Core Teamer (2): Jeremy Reaves (Washington), Justin Hardee (New York Jets)
- Kicker: Jason Myers (Seattle)
- Punter: Tommy Townsend (Kansas City)
- Long snapper: Morgan Cox (Tennessee)
