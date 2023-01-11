2022 Players All-Pro Team

On Wednesday, the NFL Players Association released the inaugural Players All-Pro Team. 

Here are the guidelines set for the player’s only vote:

  • Only active NFL players were eligible to vote, and each player could only vote once.
  • Players could not vote for themselves or for their teammates.
  • If a player missed five or more games as of Week 15 of the season, they were ineligible for a spot on the team.
  • Players voted for the position group they play in and line up against on the field. For example, centers could vote for: the best center, the best nose tackle, the best interior defensive lineman and the best off-ball linebacker in the league.
  • For the special teams (or “core teamers”) category, various player leaders from each locker room nominated their two top players for the ballot.

THE 2022 PLAYERS’ ALL-PRO FIRST TEAM

