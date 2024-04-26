Latest On Potential Deebo Samuel Trade

Buzz has been building in recent days for a potential trade involving 49ers WR Deebo Samuel.

The 49ers opted to select Florida WR Ricky Pearsall in round one last night, which will only add to trade speculation involving one of their star receivers.

Mike Silver reported on Tuesday that Samuel would not be traded. However, he reported Thursday that the 49ers were listening to offers for him and he now says it that Samuel is “likely to be traded in the wake of the Pearsall pick.”

According to Mike Giardi, league sources have indicated to him that Samuel is more likely to be traded than Brandon Aiyuk.

Giardi adds that the Bills and Patriots, who are both set to draft at the top of round two on Friday, have interest in a potential deal for Samuel.

Samuel, 28, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers out of South Carolina back in 2019. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $7,697,356 rookie contract that included a $3,618,076 signing bonus when he signed a three-year, $71.5 extension with $58.1 million guaranteed.

He’s due base salaries of $20.972 million and $16.6 million over the final two years of the deal.

In 2023, Samuel appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and caught 60 passes on 89 targets for 892 yards receiving and seven touchdowns to go along with 37 rushes for 225 yards and five additional touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the 49ers, Aiyuk and Samuel as the news is available.