AFC Notes: Rhamondre Stevenson, Joe Mixon, Patriots, Ravens, Texans

Patriots

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson said he’d love to spend his career with New England.

“I love Boston. I love the Patriots. I love the organization,” Stevenson said, via PFT. “Yeah, I’d love to be here for [a] countless amount of years.”

Ravens

Sixth-round QB Devin Leary went through his excitement and what it means for him to land with the Ravens.

“[It’s] a blessing, a blessing,” Leary said, via Dustin Cox of the Ravens Wire. “Honestly, [I was] completely took by surprise. I talked to [quarterbacks] Coach [Tee] Martin at the Combine and had an awesome conversation. [I] got to talk ball with him, and I just remember telling him, ‘Coach, anything that I can do to help this team win is why I want to be a part of the Ravens.’ To get that call and kind of turn my whole world around was truly a dream come true.”

Texans

The Bengals were set to release RB Joe Mixon to save salary cap space before the Texans came in and offered a seventh-round pick for his services. Houston HC DeMeco Ryans touched on how Mixon can improve their rushing attack in 2024.

“Hate losing Motor (Devin Singletary). Motor was great for us, not only the play, but in the locker room. He was an outstanding leader for us,” Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2. “I really hate losing Motor. Happy to get Joe and what he brings to us. There was a lot of movement with Saquon with De’Andre Swift. We’re happy to get Joe. Hate to lose Motor, but I feel like Joe will help us out a lot.”

“We were looking to add a playmaker at that position. We felt like Joe has done if for a long time in his career. He’s been very consistent going against him multiple times. He’s a very physical runner and he does a great job of protecting the ball. He does a great job in the passing game, an all-around back. Being able to add him to our team, it helps our offense.”