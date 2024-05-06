NFC Notes: John Lynch, Byron Murphy, Matthew Stafford, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch says the team is moving on from the rumors that wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk were available for trade during the draft, even after the team selected Florida WR Ricky Pearsall with the No. 31 pick.

“During the course of drafts and offseasons, do conversations happen? Absolutely they do,” Lynch said, via Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group. “We’re past that now. We’re thrilled to add to that group [of] Jauan Jennings, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, Chris Conley, Ronnie Bell, Danny Gray, and now you add Ricky Pearsall, Jake Cowing. We made an already strong group even stronger.”

“I’m doing everything in my power to keep our roster together. That’s my goal. And I don’t question that,” Lynch added. “I’ve got so much belief. When you’ve got Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo, those are guys we drafted. They’re guys we take a lot of pride in who they’ve become. We couldn’t be more proud of those guys. Part of my job is to think about the now and to think into the future, as well. … We don’t do that without thinking, ‘Can these guys contribute right away?’ We have a vision for both those guys [Pearsall and Cowing], how they can contribute. They represent a lot of the qualities we like. They were the best players there for us at the time. We’re thrilled to add those guys to an already strong room. We’re ready to roll forward.”

Rams

Questions remain about how long Rams QB Matthew Stafford will continue his career, yet HC Sean McVay said the team will keep the veteran quarterback as long as he wants to play.

“We were taking it a year at a time, but as long as he wants to play, we’re fortunate to have him as our quarterback,” McVay said on SiriusXM.

Seahawks

Seahawks first-round DT Byron Murphy is elated to have been drafted by the team that he was a fan of growing up in Texas.

“I know it sounds a little funny,” Murphy said Thursday, via Gregg Bell of the News Tribune. “I get the question a lot: ‘How come you didn’t like the Cowboys?’ But in my household, everybody disliked the Cowboys for some reason. But, being a Seahawks fan just growing up, first, I just fell in love with the Legion of Boom, the guys, just the way they played on defense. Guys like Kam Chancellor, Bobby Wagner, Michael Bennett, all those guys, Richard Sherman. And just seeing how those guys play on defense, the way they just set the tone and go out there and just the way they play, that’s something I wanted to be a part of.”