2024 NFL Offseason Primers: Los Angeles Chargers

By
Logan Ulrich
-

Los Angeles Chargers

Projected Cap Space: -$35.1 million

Draft Picks: 8

  • 1st (No. 5)
  • 2nd (No. 37)
  • 3rd (No. 69)
  • 4th (No. 106)
  • 5th (No. 139)
  • 6th (No. 183)
  • 7th (No. 223)
  • 7th (No. 256, comp)

Notable Free Agents: 

  • RB Austin Ekeler
  • CB Michael Davis
  • LB Kenneth Murray
  • TE Gerald Everett
  • DT Austin Johnson
  • S Alohi Gilman
  • WR Jalen Guyton
  • S Dean Marlowe
  • OLB Justin Hollins

Top Three Needs

1 – Offensive Line

There’s a clear vision new Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh is bringing with him to Los Angeles. You can see it by looking at his past teams. And while 

2 – Defensive Line

 

3 – Linebacker

 

One Big Question

Is Harbaugh the missing ingredient?

 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply