2024 NFL Offseason Primers: Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers
Projected Cap Space: -$35.1 million
Draft Picks: 8
- 1st (No. 5)
- 2nd (No. 37)
- 3rd (No. 69)
- 4th (No. 106)
- 5th (No. 139)
- 6th (No. 183)
- 7th (No. 223)
- 7th (No. 256, comp)
Notable Free Agents:
- RB Austin Ekeler
- CB Michael Davis
- LB Kenneth Murray
- TE Gerald Everett
- DT Austin Johnson
- S Alohi Gilman
- WR Jalen Guyton
- S Dean Marlowe
- OLB Justin Hollins
Top Three Needs
1 – Offensive Line
There’s a clear vision new Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh is bringing with him to Los Angeles. You can see it by looking at his past teams. And while
2 – Defensive Line
3 – Linebacker
One Big Question
Is Harbaugh the missing ingredient?
