AFC Notes: J.K. Dobbins, John Franklin-Myers, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Denver acquired DE John Franklin-Myers from the Jets for a 2026 sixth-round pick and shortly after gave him a new two-year extension. Broncos GM George Paton implied Franklin-Myers is someone they’ve had their eye on for a while.

“It is something we have been working on the past couple of weeks,” Paton said, via Aric DiLalla of the team’s website. “He is a player that we have always respected. He is durable. For three straight years, he has not missed a game, and four straight years of 54-plus pressures. He can play all down the line of scrimmage. The one thing that sticks out on tape is the relentless motor this guy plays with. We are excited to get him.”

According to Aaron Wilson, the Broncos gave Franklin-Myers a two-year, $15 million contract with $10 million guaranteed including a $4 million signing bonus.

Chargers

Chargers RB J.K. Dobbins is looking to shed the “injury-prone” label as he starts the next chapter of his career in Los Angeles.

“You got the injury-prone [label] out there, but I think the storm is over with, and I think I’m going to take off now,” Dobbins said, via ESPN’s Kris Rhim. “There’ll be no setbacks, and this injury-prone thing will be gone out the window.”

Dobbins believes he’s still a difference-maker when he’s on the field.

“I think people all around know that it’s a high-risk, high-reward type thing,‘” he said. “But I think everyone around the league knows that whenever I am on the field, the numbers don’t lie.”

Dobbins said that OC Greg Roman remains committed to the run, which is desirable to him not only as a running back but also as a member of the offense who understands what their identity is.

“He sticks with the run, and that’s the identity. You want an offense that has an identity,” Dobbins said. “You don’t want to be looking everywhere else to find your identity. You want to have it. And so I think this offense has that.”

Dobbins said if he has it his way, he plans on taking the field for training camp.

“I think this organization is a great organization, and the training staff is great, and so they just want what’s best for me, and they’re taking care of me,” Dobbins said. “But like I said, if it’s up to me, yeah, I’m out there.”

Chiefs

New Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy is joining Kansas City after they moved up to pick No. 30 to bring him in. Worthy felt he would be joining the Chiefs throughout the entire process and hopes to add an element they used to have with WR Tyreek Hill.

“I’ve been calling it,” Worthy said, via Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride. “I’ve been saying it since the beginning of the year. ‘I’m going to the Chiefs.’ Everybody thought the NFL was never going to let the Chiefs get to me. But I’m here. I’m excited, man, just to be able to play with Pat. Seeing the success that Tyreek Hill had in this offense, I feel like it will be amazing.”