AFC Notes: Sean Payton, Tom Telesco, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton reviewed first-round QB Bo Nix’s performance through the early stages of rookie minicamp.

“So much of it is huddle, snap count, break the huddle, under center, shotgun, it’s a process,” Payton said, via ESPN’s Jeff Legwold. ” … He’s handling the install well, he had a pretty good practice today, he’s grinding through it, he’s doing good with it.”

“He had two or three down the field throws [Saturday]. It’s almost like watching a good golfer when you watch his game … there’s a patience to how he plays, the ball comes out.”

Broncos OLB coach Michael Wilhoite was selected to attend the NFL’s head coaching accelerator program. (Jonathan Jones)

Chiefs

Kansas City drafted second-round OT Kingsley Suamataia after using a third-round pick on OT Wanya Morris the year before. Suamataia and Morris will compete for the starting left tackle job, and Suamataia elaborated on what it would mean to be named the starter.

“If I do get the opportunity to be his blindside [blocker], that would mean the world to me,” Suamataia said, via ESPN’s Adam Teicher. “I can’t wait to be Patty Mahomes’ left-hand man or right-hand man. Whatever one he needs, I’m just ready to go.”

Raiders

Raiders GM Tom Telesco understands the type of player HC Antonio Pierce is looking for and emphasized that mentality throughout the draft process.

“When you look at our head coach and what he’s looking for and his mentality, you’ve got to kind of match that and fit that culture,” Telesco said, via ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez. “And we feel like most of these guys have that.”

“Our scouts who are on the road, they not only have to look at the football player between the white lines, but everything else about the person.”

Raiders LB coach Mike Caldwell was selected to attend the NFL’s head coaching accelerator program. (Jonathan Jones)