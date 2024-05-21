AFC Notes: Kristian Fulton, Aidan O’Connell, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos first-round QB Bo Nix acknowledged HC Sean Payton‘s history with quarterback development and is taking in all Payton has to offer.

“[Payton] has built a pedigree; when he talks, you listen,” Nix said, via ESPN’s Jeff Legwold. “It can be a lot; I think I’m being taught really well. [They’re] doing a good job of narrowing everything down, making it simple so I can just get up there and process and play fast.”

Chargers

Chargers recently-signed CB Kristian Fulton feels like he has a “fresh start” after spending four years with the Titans and is having a “smooth transition” into his new team.

“It’s been great,” Fulton said, via ChargersWire. “I feel like everybody is really on the same page here so they’ve made it easy for everyone with a fresh start here so they can come in and really make it a smooth transition.”

Fulton said Los Angeles’ coaching staff under HC Jim Harbaugh was a factor in his decision to sign with the team.

“I think what attracted me, obviously I think the coaching staff is excellent, I think they have all the pieces to be a successful team as far as [Jim] Harbaugh, [Jesse] Minter,” Fulton said. “I felt really comfortable with the schemes that they were going to bring in. I felt like it was just a great opportunity just to get a fresh start. I wanted to go somewhere where the coaches have the same mindset to win. That’s all I’ve been around, so that’s pretty much what led me here.”

Chargers DBs coach Steve Clinkscale said Fulton is eager to learn the system and is always looking for feedback.

“I’ll be honest with you, he’s got kind of the rookie mentality, ‘Coach, teach me. Whatever it is, I want to learn, I want to get better at this,’” Clinkscale said. “This is a new lease on life for him and you see it out there.”

Raiders

Raiders QB Aidan O’Connell discussed the opportunity of opening up spring practices as the team’s starting quarterback.

“Since really AP started, he’s put a lot of confidence in me,” O’Connell said, via PFT. “He’s given me a great opportunity. I’m just trying to make the most of the opportunity. It really is a privilege and an opportunity to get to play on the team and get reps at the quarterback position.”