Broncos LB Drew Sanders Suffers Torn Achilles

Mike Klis of 9 News reports that Broncos LB Drew Sanders suffered a torn Achilles during the team’s offseason workouts in mid-April.

Klis says Sanders arrived for OTAs in “excellent shape” but suffered the Achilles tear and has since undergone surgery.

There’s currently no timeline for Sanders to return. It’s possible he could be back later on in the regular season if all goes well with his rehab.

Sanders, 22, was selected with the No. 67 overall pick in the third round by the Broncos. He’s in the second year of his four-year, $5,734,727 rookie contract that included a $1,170,711 signing bonus.

In 2023, Sanders appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and recorded 24 tackles, a fumble recovery and no sacks.