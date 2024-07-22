AFC Notes: Davante Adams, Sean Payton, Andy Reid, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

After reuniting first-round QB Bo Nix with fourth-round WR Troy Franklin in the NFL after their time together at Oregon, Broncos HC Sean Payton downplayed the impact the prior connection will have.

“It certainly doesn’t hurt,” Payton said, via Jon Heath of the Broncos Wire. “They are two young players working to improve, and then periodically on a play they happen to — but I think it’s a different system now, different routes. I think that being familiar with another player helps, but so much of that ends up being coincidence.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid was asked if it was easier to repeat as title contenders with players such as QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce in leadership roles on the roster.

“Yeah, they (Mahomes and Kelce) are great with it,” he responded, via Around The NFL. “That’s what I was saying before we had the (summer) break. I appreciate that leadership, Chris Jones, (Nick) Bolton, I mean these guys that have been around here, they do a nice job. When players start helping players out and helping them understand what’s going on, normally you have a pretty good thing going and these guys, we’re lucky to have that leadership.”

Raiders

The Raiders benched QB Jimmy Garoppolo last season in favor of QB Aidan O’Connell which eventually led to his release. Las Vegas WR Davante Adams stated he signed off on the decision to bench him while showing his love for Garoppolo.

“Well, my opinion on that was that I signed off on that, and that’s just the reality of it,” Adams said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “I love Jimmy. He’s a great guy, but something had to happen in order for us to have a chance down the stretch, and for me to remain a Raider, in all honesty.”