Chiefs Activating K Harrison Butker From IR

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs are activating K Harrison Butker from injured reserve.

Butker has been out since Week 10 with a knee injury.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter adds Kansas City is releasing K Matthew Wright from the 53-man roster.

The team announced that they have also elevated LB Swayze Bozeman and TE Anthony Firkser for Week 15.

Butker, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of Panthers back in 2018 out of Georgia Tech. He signed a four-year, $2.48 million contract with the Panthers but was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to their practice squad.

The Chiefs would add Butker to their active roster before bringing him back on an exclusive rights contract. He signed a five-year, $20.3 million extension with the team in 2019.

Heading into the 2024 season, Butker signed another four-year, $25.6 million extension.

In 2024, Butker has appeared in nine games for the Chiefs and made 18 of 20 field goal attempts (90 percent) and 20 of 21 extra points.