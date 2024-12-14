Broncos Promote Two Players For Week 15

The Denver Broncos announced they have elevated CB Reese Taylor and G Nick Gargiulo for Week 15.

Taylor, 25, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He was let go at the end of training camp and caught on with the Broncos practice squad in November.

Taylor has spent the last two seasons on Denver’s practice squad after signing a futures contract last offseason.

Taylor is yet to appear in an NFL game.