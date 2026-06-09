AFC Notes: Eric Bieniemy, Fernando Mendoza, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos TE Caleb Lohner revealed why he turned down opportunities to join a team’s active roster to remain in Denver. He also recently underwent a cleanup procedure that will not affect his availability for training camp.

“It was in the works, but I told them don’t even bother,’’ Lohner said, via Broncos Wire. “[My agent] was the one who started it all (the decision to stay). I want to be here. You’ve got a veteran coach here (in Sean Payton). I was in his offensive system for almost a full year. Plus, I didn’t want to leave a team that was going for the Super Bowl. Everyone in here all have the same goal. Win the Super Bowl. That’s what you play for. I didn’t want to leave that.”

Chiefs

Upon his return to the Chiefs after being gone for the last three seasons, Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy plans to prioritize the fundamentals every single day to make sure they play the right way.

“I know this sounds very high school-ish, this answer I’m about to give you,” Bieniemy said, via Jesse Newell of The Athletic. “We’ve got to get back to doing the fundamental things the right way.”

“If we can’t do those things the right way, it don’t matter who the hell we play. So we’ve got to make sure we address those issues and get back to the bread and butter of how this game was played.”

Raiders

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby is all-in after the failed trade and told reporters he isn’t interested in talking about it anymore. Instead, Crosby spoke at length about his relationship with first overall selection QB Fernando Mendoza during a recent media availability.

“He’s an awesome kid,” Crosby said, via Pro Football Talk. “Everyone knows his ability, what they’ve seen, especially this past season at Indiana. It couldn’t have been a greater year for an individual player at a college level, winning the Heisman, winning the Natty, not losing a game, having a game-winning touchdown in the national championship. Like, he checked every single box and some, but now you come to the NFL and you’re on ground zero. It’s like, listen you don’t just come in and say, OK now you just start where you left off in college — that’s not the reality. You come here and you have to earn your respect all over again and build up trust within your teammates, your coaches and the whole nine. So, Fernando has been awesome. He’s a great kid. He has great work ethic. I had a lot of the young guys over at the house, we watched Game 7 [of the NBA Western Conference Finals], and Fernando was unfortunately behind me in a game of horse, and I destroyed him. I got him out of there quick. So, he’s got to work on the jump shot, but ultimately he’s a competitor and he’s learning and getting better every single day. So, I’m really excited for what he’s going to bring to this team, and you can already feel just his energy on a daily basis has been extremely consistent.”