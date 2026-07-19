2026 NFL Trade Block: Post June Update

One of the best resources we have here at NFL Trade Rumors, in my opinion, is this trade block piece that we keep updated at various points throughout the year. Compiled by sifting through national and beat reporting, depth charts and a big dash of experience-driven dot connecting, this feature has a strong track record of identifying future trade candidates — often before they start garnering mainstream attention.

Our last update was on May 18, but since we had a big flurry of moves right at the beginning of June, it’s worth doing another recalibration ahead of training camp. The following is a position-by-position breakdown of which players might be available for trade from each team.

Quarterback

Brissett was at mandatory minicamp to avoid fines, but Arizona’s ostensible starting quarterback still has not taken a rep on the field this spring. The veteran passer is looking for a raise to reflect his status as a starting quarterback. Understandably, the Cardinals don’t want to pay Brissett more than they have to when they already seem to be looking ahead to 2027. If Arizona had the option to sim through this whole season and skip ahead, I’m sure they would. The Cardinals do have alternatives at quarterback, and I get the sense that Brissett wouldn’t be particularly heartbroken if he ended up somewhere else.

Richardson returned to the team and the two sides for now seem to be forging ahead for the last year of his rookie contract. Notably, though, the former No. 5 pick has not rescinded his trade request. For now, the market has been cooled by questions about Richardson’s health and his $5 million salary which would be on the premium side for a backup.

The Titans added Mitchell Trubisky and Hendon Hooker to the roster this offseason, so it’s clear they’re ready to move on from Levis if the opportunity arises. It might take until the end of the preseason, however.

McKee lost reps in the spring to veteran QB Andy Dalton, who the Eagles added in a trade from the Panthers. They also drafted fifth-round QB Cole Payton, making it a crowded room. McKee and Dalton are both in contract years, but the former probably has more trade value after some intriguing spot starts and preseason action.

The Browns spent all spring and summer last year insisting they were just fine carrying four quarterbacks on the roster before eventually trading Kenny Pickett…and then Joe Flacco weeks later. So don’t fall for it again this year. Gabriel feels the most expendable of the current quartet and there could be some interest in him since he profiles as a solid backup. It’s notable that the Browns have not ruled out trading Sanders but I still think it’s more likely he beats Deshaun Watson for the starting job than ends up elsewhere.

O’Connell has 17 starts under his belt and checks a lot of the boxes teams look for in a backup quarterback. That should have some value on the trade market but there are a lot of options for the few teams still unhappy with their No. 2 quarterback position.

The Steelers are in the four-quarterback gang and it’ll be interesting to see how they handle that. Rudolph would be the team’s pick as the best backup today if they had to build a gameday depth chart. Third-round QB Drew Allar‘s draft capital locks him into a roster spot but he’s being treated as a pure developmental play. Pittsburgh has raved about Howard but roster cutdowns will be the true test.

Running Back

There’s still not necessarily a resolution between the Saints and Kamara but the longer things go, the more likely it looks like he’ll be back in New Orleans for another season. That said, it probably won’t be at his current salary, and behind every request from a team for a pay cut is the threat of a release if the player doesn’t agree.

Miller’s situation is almost independent of Kamara’s, as regardless of whether the longtime veteran stays or goes, Miller would face significant pressure on his roster spot from the other backs on the depth chart like Devin Neal, Ty Chandler and Audric Estime. But New Orleans might be able to trade the former third-round pick.

The Cardinals kept Conner on a reworked deal, signed former Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier to what is pretty decent money for a free agent back, then topped it all off by drafting first-round RB Jeremiyah Love with the No. 3 pick. I’d say that’s pretty telling about where Benson stands in Arizona. Conner’s reworked deal also makes him a potentially appealing trade candidate since he’ll be cheap and the Cardinals appear to be tanking.

The regime that drafted Wright is gone and he also failed to take the step forward the team expected last year. If he doesn’t mesh well with the new coaching staff, he might be on the move.

Ford has had some solid moments but the lack of demand for running backs this year meant he was only able to sign a veteran salary benefit deal to compete for a job in Washington. The Commanders might be able to flip him for a profit if he shows out this preseason and their other backs are playing well.

Guerendo has not been able to stay healthy, including the latest ding of a torn biceps while lifting this offseason. The 49ers have drafted backs each of the past two seasons and it doesn’t look like Guerendo is really in their plans.

Wide Receiver

One of the big storylines coming out of the spring for the Browns was how good their young receivers looked. Second-round WR Denzel Boston looked like an instant starter on the outside, while first-round WR KC Concepcion and second-year WR Isaiah Bond both flashed. Boston’s success in particular should quickly make Tillman obsolete, as they have redundant skillsets.

If the youngsters continue to ball out in training camp, it also wouldn’t be surprising to see the Browns explore trading Jeudy. He’s had an up-and-down tenure in Cleveland. Still, he’s relatively young, due an affordable (for a receiver) $13.4 million this season with no guarantees on the one year remaining after that, and had over 1,200 yards in 2024 when the Browns had more competent quarterback play. It makes sense to be open to a trade as the Browns embrace a youth movement, and obviously no player is really off the block.

The Patriots traded for WR A.J. Brown and now the question becomes when the other shoe drops in an overflowing receiving corps. Boutte is the player made most expendable by Brown’s arrival since he had been playing outside “X” receiver. However, Douglas is another option since he’s a slot-only player and New England has a lot of options for that role. Both are in the final year of their rookie contract.

Despite the damage control the Bills have tried to do, everyone involved is under no illusions about the stakes for Coleman this August. The receiving corps is crowded but there’s an opportunity for a player with Coleman’s unique skillset. Either he steps up to take it or his future sooner or later is with another team.

It’s the same story with Legette, minus the storyline about the owner throwing him under the bus to justify not firing the general manager (shout out Dave Tepper for clearing that low bar). Legette has slipped down the depth chart and now faces competition from an even freakier athlete, third-rounder WR Chris Brazzell II. Carolina moved on from underperforming WR Jonathan Mingo a couple of years ago and could try to run that play again this preseason if Legette doesn’t step up.

Jones has a return touchdown in each of his first three seasons so the Bengals might be able to flip him for something if he’s on the wrong side of the roster bubble come cutdown day.

Giants GM Joe Schoen hates giving up on former draft picks, which explains why Hyatt has stuck around for three years despite minimal production. This is probably his last chance.

Tight End

Brevin Jordan Texans TE

Tanner Hudson Bengals TE

Jaguars TE Hunter Long or Quintin Morris

or Cowboys TE Luke Schoonmaker

Eagles TE Grant Calcaterra or Stone Smartt

One of the big trends this offseason has been teams leaning into multiple tight end formations, which could mean keeping more on the active roster than usual. It could also spark trade interest on players further down the depth chart than usual.

For instance, the Texans are one of the teams that’s leaned hard into that trend, but even carrying five on the roster might be too much. Jordan would probably be at the bottom of the bunch as a move tight end who’s had some tough injury luck.

The Bengals are another team that has five strong roster candidates at tight as things stand today. Hudson has been free on waivers at times in the past and is a known quantity. Still, his experience could be appealing to another squad if this is going to be the year of the tight end.

Jacksonville double-dipped on tight ends in the draft, including the shocking second-round selection of Nate Boerkircher. But during OTAs, it was seventh-round TE Tanner Koziol stealing the show from beat reports. That could push out some veterans in the room like Long and Morris, who have some years of NFL experience under their belts.

A second-round pick in 2023, Schoonmaker is entering the final year of his rookie contract and hasn’t been able to force his way into the lineup. There’s going to be some pressure behind him on the depth chart from a couple UDFAs, including former Baylor TE Michael Trigg who might have been a Day 2 pick if it weren’t for serious maturity red flags. If Trigg or someone else puts it together, it could make Schoonmaker expendable.

Ordinarily players like Smartt and Calcaterra would be below the line I’d consider for trade-worthy, but if the demand for tight ends drives up the need for more bodies, they could get consideration. The Eagles have more depth here than they’ve had in a while.

Offensive Tackle

I think the Jaguars would consider it optimal to be able to trade Little and shed his $11 million in guaranteed salary this year. Getting another team to take on that salary might be trickier barring some kind of unexpected major injury to a starter. Little’s good enough to start for another team but those logistics present a challenge. For the time being, Little’s ability to play both guard and tackle make him valuable if expensive depth.

Miami reworked Jackson’s deal to help get under the cap this year, as they couldn’t just cut every player. That could actually make him more appealing in a trade if Miami finds it has a plausible alternative to start at right tackle.

Johnson has bounced around to a few different teams but the fact that he’s going on his eighth season indicates he has some value. If a young tackle takes a big leap in camp for the Eagles, that could make Johnson expendable, though extra offensive line depth is never a bad thing to keep around.

Jones had opportunities to start in Cleveland the last few years but hasn’t been able to stay on the field, and at this point it might be too late. His titanic size at 6-8 and 375 pounds is both a blessing and a curse; his biggest strength and his biggest weakness simultaneously as his body has struggled to hold up. The Browns negotiated a pay cut earlier this offseason and that could make him more appealing in a trade as well.

Glaze was a 2024 third-round pick who is penciled in as the starter at right tackle. The emphasis is on penciled, though. There are multiple younger prospects who could challenge Glaze for the job under new HC Klint Kubiak, and if he loses the competition a trade is quite possible given the regime that drafted him is gone.

Another 2024 third-round pick, Amegadjie would seemingly be toward the bottom of the list of options the Bears are working through to find a starting left tackle in 2026. They kept Braxton Jones on a prove-it deal and also added Jedrick Wills after his year off from football to recover from a gnarly bone surgery. They’ll compete with Theo Benedet, a former UDFA who had beaten out Jones for snaps at one point last year. Amegadjie’s athleticism and pedigree as a former Day 2 pick could spark trade interest if he misses the roster cutdown line.

Houston’s aggressiveness to add along the offensive line this offseason is probably an indictment on Fisher from his first two seasons. Given Texans GM Nick Caserio‘s love for making a deal, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him flip Fisher even with two years left on his rookie contract.

Rouse is probably more likely to be a waiver claim than a trade, but at that point, you can’t rule out a conditional swap from a team looking to skip the line. There is always a demand for tackles in the NFL.

Interior Offensive Line

After trading for Bradbury at the cost of a fifth-round pick in March, the Bears landed a center of the future in second-rounder Logan Jones. That opens up the possibility of flipping Bradbury, potentially for a profit. It’s not unprecedented for players to be traded twice in the same year.

The vibes have been off between Powers-Johnson and the Raiders, and one of the downstrea benefits of hiring HC Klint Kubiak was to get more out of all the offensive linemen, including him. But if he fails to stand out in the competition to start at guard, a trade shouldn’t be ruled out despite his notable draft capital.

Meredith is also worth watching. He re-signed as a restricted free agent and is making $3.5 million on the tender. That’s not too bad but it pushes Las Vegas’ total investment at center, including Tyler Linderbaum, to over $30 million, which is a mile ahead of the rest of the market. The Raiders might be able to capitalize on a few other teams needing help at center.

Adams and Gaines combined for 16 starts last year but the new coaching staff means a change in blocking schemes, personnel and priorities. Both are still on their rookie contracts and would be cheap depth, but also could be seen as chips for a rebuilding Cardinals team.

Corbett and Cushenberry each have a long NFL track record, but the Bills could have an intensely competitive interior OL room, making the veterans worth watching as trade candidates.

Patterson has started 21 games in his first three seasons with the Texans. There might not be a fourth, as Houston took multiple swings in the draft at potential replacements at center.

Neal and Ezeudu (who the Giants have moved back to tackle after flirting with guard earlier this spring) are more former Schoen picks on their last legs in New York. The roster math works against both as far as making the team. Teams usually monitor players with notable draft capital like these two, though.

Interior Defensive Line

The situation with Barmore might not come to a head until next offseason but I do think it’s worth flagging right now. There have been some hints from the beat that the Patriots want to see more from him to justify his ample salary. His money is guaranteed this year, but not in 2027. Trading him would leave a big hole in the middle of the defense but if the Patriots get another team on the line willing to take his contract and some of their depth players have a good training camp, they could consider it.

The Panthers have made some other additions to their interior defensive line this offseason, and Brown didn’t quite deliver like the team hoped when it signed him last offseason. There will be pressure on his role and if another team is willing to take the contract, it could result in a trade.

The Bengals still have some potential fat to trim at defensive tackle in the wake of adding Dexter Lawrence. Slaton is potentially redundant to Lawrence and a cut or trade frees up $6.6 million in cash. Jenkins was a second-round pick in 2024 but hasn’t found his groove through two years. In addition to being pushed down by the Lawrence trade, he will have seventh-round DT Landon Robinson nipping at his heels for a roster spot.

There’s unfortunately collateral damage when teams change GMs and coaches, and Grant is squarely in the danger zone. A first-round pick just last year (albeit one of the bigger reaches on paper in Round 1), it’s an open question how well Grant fits new DC Jeff Hafley‘s aggressive, up-field defense. They’ve been complimentary of him so far this spring but then again, it doesn’t do the Dolphins any good to undercut any potential trade value right now.

Edge Rusher

There has been heavy trade buzz surrounding Sweat this summer following reports that he’s not happy with the state of things in Arizona. Whatever the cause, whether it’s contract-related or frustration with the organization, I doubt that situation will resolve itself before the start of the season. It looks like it’s going to be a lean year for the Cardinals, and there are a lot of reasons they should be open to moving Sweat.

Thibodeaux will remain on this list for a while because the realities of the situation he’s in can’t be avoided. He’s in the final year of his deal and the Giants already have three other edge rushers they’ve made huge investments in, making it unlikely he’ll return. However, New York is not looking to just give him away. He’s made a strong first impression and is setting himself up to maximize whatever role he ends up earning. The Giants turned down a fourth-round pick ahead of the draft, so I think it would take a strong Day 2 selection to pry Thibodeaux away.

Williams re-signed with Dallas after a cool free agent market, while Liufau is attempting a position change from off-ball linebacker. Both players could end up on the wrong side of the bubble and have appealing qualities that could spark trade interest from other teams.

The top of the Chargers’ depth chart at edge rusher is set with Khalil Mack, Tuli Tuipulotu and first-rounder Akheem Mesidor. The bottom one or two spots will be a battle between Dupree, Kennard and UDFA Nadame Tucker, who isn’t your typical rookie free agent long shot. He played for new DC Chris O’Leary at Western Michigan last year and led the nation in sacks. Either Dupree or Kennard could generate trade interest.

The Bills are making a pretty notable scheme change on defense this year and that could impact the edge rusher room. The guys to know are Solomon and Hoecht since they’re closest to the bubble and would be the most likely to spark interest from other teams. Solomon is a speed rusher, Hoecht used to play defensive tackle for the Rams, so polar opposite ends of the spectrum here.

Johnson is a former sixth-round pick who worked his way into the rotation last year for the Bengals. That room got a whole lot deeper this offseason and it could end up squeezing him out, but he flashed enough ability that he might have caught someone else’s eye.

Anudike-Uzomah was a first-round pick in 2023 who missed all of last season with an injury. He has just three sacks in two seasons and is probably close to his last chance in Kansas City. Despite the minimal impact so far, his pedigree as a former first-rounder could garner interest.

Braswell is in a similar boat with slightly less regard as a former late second-round pick. He has two years left on his rookie deal, but the Buccaneers made a concerted effort to get better at edge rusher this year and that could push him out. He has 2.5 sacks in his first two seasons.

Isaac has made minimal contributions in his first two seasons as a former third-round pick. The Ravens have deep numbers and if they add a veteran pass rusher to fortify the room even more, there’s less room for Isaac.

The Jets drafted Baron in the fifth round last year, but the roster math is already working against him after a double dip in free agency plus the pick of OLB David Bailey at No. 2 overall.

Linebacker

Washington sunk a ton of resources into improving at linebacker this offseason, signing Leo Chenal to a three-year, almost $25 million deal and drafting Sonny Styles with the No. 7 overall pick. They join a room that already includes Luvu, so it’ll be interesting to see how Commanders HC Dan Quinn and DC Daronte Jones balance roles and snaps for everyone. It’s not impossible given how multiple they want to be schematically (Jones previously worked under Vikings DC Brian Flores) and how diverse the skillsets are for Styles, Chenal and Luvu, but there’s definitely a needle to thread. Luvu turns 30 in September and is in the final year of his contract, which is worth noting.

The Dolphins seem intent on extending LB Jordyn Brooks and double-dipped in the draft with second-rounder Jacob Rodriguez and fourth-rounder Kyle Louis. That will probably make it hard for Dodson to reprise the same role he had last year. The veteran is both good enough to start for another team and not likely a figure in Miami’s long-term plans, making him a prime trade chip this preseason. Gay could barely find snaps last year and has been buried even deeper. However, he could have signed elsewhere this offseason and chose to remain with the Dolphins.

Werner came up in trade buzz last year, which is worth remembering going into 2026. New Orleans has a batch of other younger linebackers who could steal a starting spot and make Werner expendable.

Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich played linebacker and has strong opinions about what he looks for in the position. It’s easy to tell by the work Atlanta has done to overhaul the position the last two years. Bertrand was a fifth-rounder out of Notre Dame in 2024 who flashed as a rookie, but did not play well when he had an opportunity again last year. Andersen is a former second-round pick out of Montana State who is a terrific athlete but hasn’t put it all together. His contract tolled after he missed the entire 2025 season with an injury. Both are firmly on the bubble.

Sewell’s competition for a roster spot will be fierce this year, but he might be able to parlay the snaps he got as a relief starter last year into a shot with another team.

Injuries have derailed Sanders’ career so far and he’s in the last year of his rookie contract. The Broncos are also experimenting with him at edge rusher. Either way, he might be at the end of the line in Denver.

Cornerback

It’s put up or shut up time for Stevenson as he enters the final year of his rookie contract and faces a challenge from fourth-round CB Malik Muhammad for his starting position. The talent is there; there have just been far too many high-profile lapses. Watch for the steadiest player to win the job, and if it’s not Stevenson, he could be on the move elsewhere.

Adebo seemed like he might have gotten on the new coaching staff’s bad side at the start of OTAs, as he was absent without what they thought was a good reason, even though OTAs are voluntary. He did report later on and seemed to put that behind him. Banks also had a good spring after a lot of people in New York had him written off. All of a sudden, there’s some depth here for the Giants which might give them options in the preseason. And of course, if things sour with Adebo and/or Banks, a trade is possible for that reason, too.

It’s stood out how aggressive the 49ers have been in adding bodies to a cornerback room that already had some decent depth. Between the draft, free agency and holdovers, they have six major investments who would ordinarily command a roster spot. They could carry all six but that would be on the high side. With that context, it’s not hard to see how there would be trade speculation around Green, who did not have the best second season.

The Falcons drafted CB Avieon Terrell in the second round following a semi-surprising draft slide, and he’s a strong candidate to immediately step into the starting lineup across from his brother AJ Terrell. That would push Hughes to the bench. He’s started 27 games the past two years for the Falcons and is making just $3.3 million this year, so another team in need of a decent starter at cornerback could show interest. The Falcons could also just keep as depth or veteran insurance but if he’s not in their long-term plans, it makes more sense to try and flip him for some kind of asset. They have other players who could serve as depth in 2026.

The Cardinals have a loaded cornerback room in terms of investments given all the resources they’ve thrown at the position. There will be cuts who will be targeted by other teams. Thomas and Murphy-Bunting have had starting stretches in recent years. Jones was a 2024 third-rounder who flashed in limited reps in 2025.

Carson is set to be squeezed out after just two years, with the Cowboys changing schemes and making more additions to a revamped cornerback room. Stiggers isn’t on as shaky ground but it’s a similar story with a lot more competition coming onboard. The Jets have shown a proficiency for minor player swaps in the past couple of years.

Safety

Jaguars S Antonio Johnson

M.J. Stewart Texans S

Bills S Damar Hamlin

Percy Butler Commanders S

Safety is one of the positions where teams have the most success signing players off the street when the need arises during the season, which lessens the need to make a trade. That’s partially why there are so few options listed here. Another reason is more teams are using extra safeties to combat the various offensive trends trying to put defenses in a bind, so they’re less likely to trade those third and fourth guys on the depth chart.

The Jaguars have used third-round picks in back-to-back drafts on the safety position and double-dipped on the position in 2025. They have a crowded room as a result. Johnson is a starter but if one of the young guns shows he’s ready during training camp, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Jacksonville explore a move with the former fifth-rounder who’s in a contract year.

Houston is deep enough at safety that Stewart could be fifth on the depth chart, which might make them willing to part with him if another team is interested. Jaylen Reed and fifth-rounder Kamari Ramsey are young depth options behind Calen Bullock and Reed Blankenship. If they’re ready to play, that makes Stewart extraneous.

Hamlin is another trade candidate who might be fifth or sixth on his current team’s depth chart. He’s an experienced special teamer and has accrued some real reps on defense in the past couple of years as well.

Butler started 13 games back in 2023 and looked like he was on the cusp of being a bona fide player. In the two years since, he’s started a combined six games, and he played just two percent of the defensive snaps for Washington last year. It seems like the Commanders value him for his special teams contributions but Butler almost certainly wants another chance to prove he can be a full-time starter.