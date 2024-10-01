49ers Signing LB Jalen Graham To Active Roster

According to Nicki Jhabvala, the 49ers are signing LB Jalen Graham to the active roster off the Commanders’ practice squad.

Graham, 23, was a seventh-round pick of the 49ers out of Purdue in 2023. He signed a four-year rookie deal through 2026 before being released after training camp in 2024. He then caught on with Washington’s practice squad.

In 2023, Graham appeared in four games for the 49ers and recorded one total tackle.