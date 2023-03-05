Aaron Rodgers & Jimmy Garoppolo Potential Raiders QB Targets, As Well As Mac Jones?

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler say the Raiders shouldn’t be discounted as a potential trade destination for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, as HC Josh McDaniels has been a big fan for a while and Rodgers would put the team in the best position to win games in 2023.

The two add the word at the Combine is Las Vegas would also be highly interested in 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, as he has a history with McDaniels.

Per Graziano and Fowler, there’s even some chatter that the Raiders would be interested in trading for Patriots QB Mac Jones but New England isn’t expected to make him available.

Garoppolo is expected to be available as a free agent, so Las Vegas will have a good shot at signing him if they want to.

Rodgers’ situation remains up in the air but it’s possible Green Bay could trade him and a reunion with Raiders WR Davante Adams and a move back West could interest Rodgers.

The Raiders also have the No. 7 pick in the draft and are doing homework on potentially selecting one of the top QB prospects in this draft class.

Rodgers, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension this offseason with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

In 2022, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go along with 94 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Garoppolo, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers in 2017 at the trade deadline in return for a 2018 second-round pick.

Garoppolo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason.

He is set to be a free agent this offseason after playing out the final year of his deal and made a base salary of $24.2 million in 2022 when he agreed to a pay cut in exchange for a no-tag clause.

In 2022, Garoppolo appeared in 11 games for the 49ers and completed 67.2 percent of his pass attempts for 2,437 yards, 16 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He’s added 23 rushes for 33 yards and two touchdowns.

Jones, 24, took over as the starter for Alabama in 2020 and led one of the best offenses in school history. He was a consensus All-American as a redshirt junior and won the Davey O’Brien Award before declaring for the draft. The Patriots took Jones with pick No. 15 overall.

Jones signed a four-year, $15,586,353 contract with the Patriots that includes a $8,695,530 signing bonus. The Patriots will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2022, Jones appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and completed 65.2 percent of his pass attempts for 2,997 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also rushed 47 times for 102 yards and a touchdown.