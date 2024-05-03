Packers Sign Seventh-Round QB Michael Pratt & CB Kalen King

The Green Bay Packers announced they have signed seventh-round QB Michael Pratt and CB Kalen King to four-year rookie contracts on Friday.
They mark the first of Green Bay’s nine draft picks to sign their rookie deals.
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|25
|Jordan Morgan”}”>Jordan Morgan
|OL
|2
|45
|Edgerrin Cooper”}”>Edgerrin Cooper
|LB
|2
|58
|Javon Bullard”}”>Javon Bullard
|S
|3
|88
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|3
|91
|Ty’Ron Hopper
|LB
|4
|111
|Evan Williams”}”>Evan Williams
|S
|5
|163
|Jacob Monk”}”>Jacob Monk
|C
|5
|169
|Kitan Oladapo”}”>Kitan Oladapo
|S
|6
|202
|Travis Glover”}”>Travis Glover
|OT
|7
|245
|Michael Pratt
|QB
|Signed
|7
|255
|Kalen King
|CB
|Signed
Pratt, 22, was named AAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2023, First-team All-AAC in 2023, and Second-team All-AAC in 2022.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4.106 million rookie contract that includes an $86,940 signing bonus.
In four seasons with the Tulane Green Wave, Pratt started 44 of 46 games and posted a record of 27-17. He completed 730 of 1,204 passes (60.6 percent) for 9,611 yards to go along with 90 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. He also rushed 447 times for 1,147 yards (2.6 YPC) and 28 touchdowns.
