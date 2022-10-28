AFC Notes: Bradley Chubb, Broncos, Davante Adams, Raiders

Broncos
- Regarding trade rumors involving Broncos DE Bradley Chubb, the edge rusher responded that teams are taking notice of his productivity: “It means you’re playing good ball to where other teams are noticing it as well. At the end of the day, I’m just focusing on what I’ve got in front of me. … I’m focused on doing the right things to win this game.” (Nick Kosmider)
- Chubb added that he “100 percent” wants to stay in Denver long term and is focused on being a leader: “I’ve been here for five years now, doing the right things. Trying to be the best leader I can each and every day. I’m glad it gets noticed.” (Nick Kosmider)
- Broncos CEO Greg Penner admitted that they’ve been disappointed with their season thus far after coming in with high expectations: “It’s been disappointing so far. We had really high expectations coming in, we still have high expectations. Our fans have high expectations of us. We’re not where we need to be.” (Parker Gabriel)
Raiders
- Regarding Raiders WR Davante Adams missing time this week with an illness, HC Josh McDaniels said a “bug” has been passing through the locker room and is hopeful Adams will practice on Friday. (Paul Gutierrez)
- McDaniels added that other players are also recovering from an illness: “I hope that you’re going to see Adams today. I mean, we had a little bug going through the team, basically. And so, hopefully, you’re going to see him out there today. Most of our guys, I think, are getting on the other side of it. Knock on wood that we don’t end up with another four or five of us getting it, but I think most everybody will be back.” (Paul Gutierrez)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!