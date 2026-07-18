AFC Notes: Brandin Cooks, Demario Davis, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Veteran WR Brandin Cooks hopes to return to the field with the Bills, noting that he originally chose to join the franchise because he believed QB Josh Allen would win the team a Super Bowl.

“I will continue to process it until I get back on the field,” Cooks told The Athletic about the pass he dropped against the Broncos. “But I think the biggest thing I can say is that I still feel like it was a catch. After it happened, seeing some of the so-called controversial calls that were called a catch, I just had to turn the playoffs off because I’m like, ‘Yo, what is going on?’ For me, the way that my mind operates is, ‘OK, what can I do about it?’ And what I can do about it is get back on the field, continue to work on being the best that I can be and making sure next time it’s a catch-and-run for a touchdown and leave it in no one else’s hands.”

“Obviously, Buffalo is the place I’d love to be,” Cooks added. “I want to prove that to them and have a full offseason with them. Both sides are figuring things out. We’ll see, but hopefully something transpires because I love going to training camp. That’s where you build that callus. I chose Buffalo because of the belief in Josh Allen. From afar, you heard the things going on inside the receiver room. In my mind, ‘OK, this was an opportunity where you got guys that can play, but also there’s a niche in there where, if I can come in and do what I have to do, I’m contributing.’ It was the totality of things, but who wouldn’t want to play with Josh Allen?”

Dolphins

Dolphins LB Jordyn Brooks was voted as the seventh-best off-ball linebacker in the league in a poll by coaches and execs: “Brooks has a skill set similar to Demario Davis when he was young — really strong, fast, physical, can play in space, very good tackler,” an NFL coordinator said. (Jeremy Fowler)

Jets

Jets LB Demario Davis said the team brought him in as a veteran example to reset the culture and also as someone who knows how to prepare each week for game day.

“When I look at what Woody (Johnson) and Darren Mougey and Aaron Glenn are establishing, why they’re bringing me in is to model what they want that culture to look like,” Davis said, via Around The NFL. “When I say leadership, it’s not a title — it’s modeling. What does your lifestyle represent? Because more is caught than taught. So it’s not people are looking for me to come in and have all the right words. How can I be the example of what winning culture looks like? It’s the way that I attack the weight room, it’s the way that I study film, it’s the way that I take care of my body.”

Davis received an honorable mention in a top-10 off-ball linebackers list voted on by coaches and execs around the league, to which an NFC exec called him “fine wine.” (Jeremy Fowler)